By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
When a local family is in need of support, communities and schools stepped up to the plate.
Spring Grove second grader Grady Lundgren has a long road ahead of him, but a family, community and army of gladiators behind him all the way.
Grady was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, a NUT protein carcinoma, his mom, Dana Lundgren, explained to the Argus.
“The day before the pain started, he was running around playing outside. He went trick or treating the week before,” she said. Grady’s costume was a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. “He’s a super, super active kid, who loves sports and being outside.”
When Grady felt a pain on his right side, Dana thought it might be acute appendicitis. A visit to La Crosse for a CT scan found a large mass instead of appendicitis. Doctors in La Crosse sent Grady, Dana and Dana’s sister, Leah, to Mayo, where he was admitted to the pediatrics floor on Friday, Nov. 5.
After a biopsy and PET scan, doctors gave the news on Monday evening, Nov. 9. A rare NUT protein carcinoma had invaded. With fewer than 100 documented cases, Mayo doctors have continued testing, are consulting with other hospitals in the U.S. and a cancer research center in Boston, Massachusetts. Dana added there was still some uncertainty if that’s what it is. So far, treatment includes a few rounds of chemotherapy.
Part of that has included losing his curly blond hair, which was hard on him and Dana. His twin brother, Wyatt, shaved his head too.
A month after the diagnosis, Grady and his family have adjusted to a new type of normal. The third round of chemo has them scheduled to hopefully come home just before Christmas Day, if all goes well.
What’s been the most helpful is the support.
“It’s been amazing. I’m incredibly thankful to be part of this town, the surrounding community,” Dana said. “I don’t know how to thank everyone. We’re truly thankful for everyone and the support. It’s been awesome, overwhelming and all of the above. I feel the support every day.”
Dana’s family, daughter Kiah and son Wyatt, significant other Jimmy Hammel and Wyatt Hammel have packed meals and kept the house together while they’re at Mayo. Dana’s family has been supporting them at the hospital. Her sister Leah, has been updating a Caring Bridge page with news, photos and happy moments for Grady, such as a Nerf war in the Mayo atrium and shaving his brother’s head.
Community members and businesses have stepped up too. As they adjusted to the news about the diagnosis, they were also in the process of buying a house and moving.
“When we were first in the hospital and starting to move, old neighbors from our house in town and half the community showed up with trailers and trucks,” Dana explained. “They moved a lot of our stuff while we were in the hospital, and to come home to our own beds.”
Spring Grove Public Schools has been supporting the family too. Students created an “I Spy” book complete with photos of each classroom, and a stuffed monkey hiding somewhere in the room. The stuffed monkey has traveled with Grady to and from Rochester each time.
The school gave him an iPad to attend school when he feels good and he can play the educational games. He has went to school in person a few times when he feels good. A tutor has helped him keep up with schoolwork at home as well.
Area schools have held hat days, pajama days and other dress up days as a fundraiser for the family.
On Small Business Saturday, local Spring Grove business West Main & Co. Boutique donated 10% of its sales to the family.
Co-owner Marsha Von Arx said she and co-owner Jenn Gulbranson have a “big heart to know that’s part of our job to help others.”
“We’re on board with helping anybody in need with anything,” she said. “It’s a small town feel. You help each other, one another.”
It was a successful day for the new boutique. Von Arx said they’ve given to others in other ways, and they know it’s going to a good cause.
Red’s IGA held a meatball dinner and sold 600 dinners in two hours, which equates to 1,800 meatballs!
Robin Bartell’s Top Dog Custom Apparel and Screenprinting has a T-shirt fundraiser with a design called “Grady’s Gladiators.”
Even further away, Estelle’s Eatery and Bar in Harmony has given support. The restaurant offered a family meal of Shepard’s Pie, roasted vegetable medley, house salad, dinner rolls with herb butter, and an add-on of chocolate cake with Bailey’s buttercream frosting. They sold about 30 meals, raising about $1,000.
“Knowing that the support is there, I don’t feel like I’m alone,” Dana said. “It’s great to know so many people have our back, praying for us and supporting us.”
So far, Grady has been feeling better, and the goal is to keep on fighting.
“I want to get him back to being the active little boy that he was,” she added. “We don’t know what to expect with the treatments because of the rarity with cancer. I want to get him back to being him.”
A benefit account has been set up at Merchants Bank in Spring Grove. Donations can be made from any Merchants location under “Grady’s Benefit” or “Grady Lundgren’s Benefit.” Or mail a donation to the Spring Grove location, at 126 W. Main St., Spring Grove, MN 55974.
T-shirts are available from Top Dog Printing Custom at www.topdogcustom.com.
