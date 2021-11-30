The Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (MASWCD) has named Jeff Gerard and Judy Tollefsrud and Tom and Shirley Gerard, Spring Grove, Minnesota, as one of eight State Finalists in the 2021 Outstanding Conservationist Award Program.
The Gerard family will be recognized at a Dec. 14 luncheon at MASWCD’s 85th annual convention in Bloomington as the Area 7 winner. The awards program recognizes farm families, individuals, conservation organizations, and other groups for their accomplishments in implementing conservation practices and improving Minnesota’s natural resources.
Of the eight finalists, one will be announced as the State’s Outstanding Conservationist of the Year at the Dec. 14 luncheon.
The Root River SWCD Board nominated the Gerard’s as this year’s county conservationist of the year. The Board acknowledges the on-going conservation work being done on the Gerard farm and is proud of their efforts.
Bob Scanlan, Assistant Manager of the Root River SWCD said, “The Area 7 Award is granted to the Gerard’s as being the top conservationist in the 11 county Southeast Minnesota Area. The award recognizes the Gerard’s for their long-time conservation efforts.”
The Gerard’s began a lot of the conservation work on their farm in the mid to late 1970’s and the work continues today. Over the years they have installed numerous conservation practices including water and sediment control basins, several water ways, and practice contour farming with no-till, and cover crop systems.
They have also implemented rotational grazing with their custom heifer raising operation and have installed best management practices to address open feedlot runoff. When Jeff Gerard was asked about the conservation practices on the family farm, he said, “That’s the way it should be done.”
MASWCD sponsors the Outstanding Conservationist Award Program, with support from The Farmer magazine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.