Farmers Union Enterprises, which comprises Farmers Union organizations in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wisconsin is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Ag Innovation Campus.
The Ag Innovation Campus will be built in Crookston. Phase one, construction of a crush plant, is complete with operations beginning in spring 2023. Phases two and three will include the new home of the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI), a training site to develop the next generation of processing professionals in conjunction with local education centers and technology companies that want to showcase or train customers and a venue to allow customers from around the world a direct connection to premium U.S. agricultural products.
“The Ag Innovation Campus is an investment into the future that will provide opportunities for agriculture,” said Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) President Gary Wertish. “Farmers Union organizations are grassroots organizations that have been around for a long time, advancing policies for family farmers, and we look at this project the same way – it will advance the economic viability of family farmers and rural communities.”
About Minnesota Farmers Union
Minnesota Farmers Union works to protect and enhance the economic interests and quality of life of family farmers and ranchers and rural communities. MFU is a nonprofit membership-based organization. Membership is open to everyone. Learn more and join at www.mfu.org and follow MFU on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.