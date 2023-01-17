Farmers Union Enterprises, which comprises Farmers Union organizations in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wisconsin is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Ag Innovation Campus.

The Ag Innovation Campus will be built in Crookston. Phase one, construction of a crush plant, is complete with operations beginning in spring 2023. Phases two and three will include the new home of the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI), a training site to develop the next generation of processing professionals in conjunction with local education centers and technology companies that want to showcase or train customers and a venue to allow customers from around the world a direct connection to premium U.S. agricultural products.

Load comments