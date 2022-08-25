Each year, the Houston County Fair Board nominates members of the community that support, contribute and help during the fair and are not out for recognition.
“The Houston County Fair is lucky to have members of our communities so supportive of our event that they are willing to help us out for the week,” said Emily Johnson, fair manager. “There are countless volunteers, and we appreciate each and every one of them."
“It’s just a little way for us (the fair board) to let everyone know that their support is not unnoticed,” Johnson explained. “They are recommended and approved by board members. No special application. Sometimes we even make note of something done during this fair and award them the following year.”
Congratulations to this year’s Friends of the Fair.
Andy Allen, of Caledonia, was honored for his countless hours behind the scenes working in the pit area and during the grandstand shows.
Todd Krueger, of Eitzen, is always ready to lend a helping hand when needed. He heads up the talent contest on Wednesday evening, along with helping put on the diaper derby on Saturday morning.
Caledonia Veterinary Clinic – Travis and Naaren Kingsley are loyal fair supporters that have their kids involved in 4-H. Over the past number of years, Travis has been the Houston County Fair Vet. With that title, he is available to check on any and all of the animals that are on the fairgrounds.
He is also available to visit with the state veterinarian when they come to the fairgrounds.
“Their job is so important to not only make sure the animals are healthy, but keeping the fair goers safe as well,” Johnson said.
