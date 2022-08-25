Each year, the Houston County Fair Board nominates members of the community that support, contribute and help during the fair and are not out for recognition.

“The Houston County Fair is lucky to have members of our communities so supportive of our event that they are willing to help us out for the week,” said Emily Johnson, fair manager. “There are countless volunteers, and we appreciate each and every one of them."

Friend of the Fair honorees Andy Allen and Todd Krueger with Houston Coutny Fair Board President Pat Molling, Secretary Jessica Heberleinn and Princess Aften Myhre.
Friends of the Fair honorees Travis and Naaren Kingsley, of Caledonia Veterinary Clinic pose with their plaque.
