Fredrikson & Byron elected Christina K. Brusven and Ryan T. Murphy to the firm’s board of directors and re-elected Leigh-Erin Irons, John M. Koneck and Steven J. Quam. They join Kevin P. Goodno, Sean P. Kearney, Ann M. Ladd and James H. Snelson, who are currently serving board terms.
The firm re-elected Koneck, Ladd and Snelson to its executive committee. Koneck was re-elected president of Fredrikson & Byron, Erhart was re-elected treasurer, Murphy was elected assistant treasurer, Brusven was elected secretary and Goodno was re-elected chair of the board.
James L. Baillie and Laurie E. Hartman were re-elected to serve on the Fredrikson & Byron Foundation board of directors. They join Dulce J. Foster, John R. Houston and John S. Parzych.
Fredrikson & Byron is a 300-attorney law firm based in Minneapolis, with offices in Bismarck, Des Moines, Fargo, Mankato, St. Paul, Saltillo, Mexico, and Shanghai, China. Fredrikson & Byron has a reputation as the firm “where law and business meet.”
Our attorneys bring business acumen and entrepreneurial thinking to work with clients, and operate as business advisors and strategic partners, as well as legal counselors. More information about the firm is available at www.fredlaw.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter @FredriksonLaw.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.