Frederick Beseler of Houston will be speaking at the Richard I. Bong WW2 Museum at Superior, Wisconsin, on Saturday, March 25 as part of the Museum’s “Rosie Weekend” in honor of Women’s History Month.
Beseler will be speaking on the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP), including the WASP from Minnesota and southeast Minnesota. The WASP were America’s first female military pilots. They flew more than 60 million miles in every type of American military aircraft, from biplanes to 400-mph fighters and four-engine transports and bombers. The WASP were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2010. Beseler’s program is one of many of the weekend’s activities at the museum. Beseler’s program begins at 2 p.m.
Frederick Beseler retired after 40 years as a technical, advertising and marketing writer and editor in the commercial air conditioning industry. The majority of his time was spent with The Trane Company in La Crosse. He has been a private pilot since 1978 and, in addition to speaking and writing many articles on aviation history (and the American civil war), he is a past member of the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame.
Beseler has also flown some of the WW2 aircrafts that the WASP flew. Frederick and Jane, past executive director of the La Crosse County Historical Society, moved to Houston three years ago.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.