Frederick Beseler of Houston will be speaking at the Richard I. Bong WW2 Museum at Superior, Wisconsin, on Saturday, March 25 as part of the Museum’s “Rosie Weekend” in honor of Women’s History Month.

Beseler will be speaking on the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP), including the WASP from Minnesota and southeast Minnesota. The WASP were America’s first female military pilots. They flew more than 60 million miles in every type of American military aircraft, from biplanes to 400-mph fighters and four-engine transports and bombers. The WASP were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2010. Beseler’s program is one of many of the weekend’s activities at the museum. Beseler’s program begins at 2 p.m.

