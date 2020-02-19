Four area piano students will perform on stage at UW-LaCrosse on Sunday, February 23 in an event called PianoFest.
Helen Carlson, 9, Hayden Harms, 10, Madelyn Foellmi, 11, and Livia Rask, 11, will play at Annette Recital in the university’s Center for the Arts. The event is purposely for younger students to offer them the opportunity to perform before an audience in a non-competitive setting.
In addition to their solos, the young musicians will be expected to engage in dialogue about the performances of the other students in their designated groups. They will also receive critiques written by college music majors.
The event sponsored by LaCrosse Area Music Teachers Association (LAMTA) and hosted by the music department at UW-L.
Respective parents of the musicians are Bob and Mimi Carlson, Houston, Chad and Tracy Harms, Caledonia, Max and Rachel Foellmi, Brownsville and Jared and Heather Rask of Caledonia.
Their teacher is Rose Weichert of Caledonia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.