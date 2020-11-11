By Al Batt
For the Birds
Echoes from the Loafers’ Club Meeting
I changed the oil in my car in under 30 minutes.
Seriously?
It doesn’t take long when you know what you’re doing.
Or obviously when you don’t know what you’re doing either.
Driving by Bruce’s drive
I have a wonderful neighbor named Bruce. Whenever I pass his drive, thoughts occur to me, such as: It was an imperfect day. That was perfect. The air was thick with hope. I’d become a fidgeting fugitive from the flu (pandemic). We’re all in the same Petri dish. The world had become an issue of The Onion with everyone taking turns being Wile E. Coyote after he was hit on the head by an anvil. I bought bananas. I sang Harry Belafonte’s “The Banana Boat Song” as I waited in line. “Come, mister tally man, tally me banana.” It made me happy.
I found a woolly bear caterpillar in the basement. I’d never discovered one in the house before. I hoped it didn’t indicate a cruel winter. I waited for the October temperature to get above freezing before putting the woolly worm outside. It was 44° and sunny when I released it in what I deemed a friendly place. The caterpillar headed north. It made a U-turn and headed south before making another U-turn and crawling north again. Its GPS was on the fritz. I’m checking the basement for its return.
Naming my shoes
According to BabyCenter, Sophia is the queen of girls’ names for the 11th straight year and Liam the most popular boys’ name for the second consecutive year. I named my fresh footwear Liam and Sophie. I walked miles in those new boots searching for a short pier on which to take a long walk as had been suggested.
My old ones had become more duct tape than shoes. My feet are substantial, size 14, and the store had measured my dogs. You get what you measure, but the boots were of an improper infrastructure.
I didn’t notice the problem right away, because I’m a male who demonstrates a shortage in the sensitivity department. By the time I recognized the complication, my tootsies were tender. I sat in my office, considering my tortured trotters.
I wasn’t licking my wounds because they were on my big toes and my second-in-command toes. I returned the boots I didn’t have for long because they weren’t long enough. I returned them before the statute of limitations had expired. Comfortable shoes are crucial. If my feet ain’t happy, ain’t no part of my body happy.
Q&A
“I listen to your radio show. You said house sparrow populations are declining in London. Why?” London’s house sparrows have plummeted by 71% since 1995, with new research suggesting avian malaria could be the cause. Similar to human malaria, it’s spread by mosquitoes, which transfer the parasite to healthy birds. The parasite reproduces in red blood cells and other tissues, and in severe cases can be fatal. Avian malaria is not a danger to humans.
“What is the oldest banded bird?” Wisdom, a female Laysan albatross, is the oldest known banded bird in the wild. She nests in the world’s largest albatross colony, which is located on Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge. She is at least 70-years old and as difficult it is to believe, was not discovered while she was reading a membership solicitation from AARP.
Ask Al
“What universal truth did you learn about farming?” Nothing grows in comfort.
“What do you say when you get a bad question?” That’s a good question.
“Are no two snowflakes alike?” No, each one has a unique serial number.
“Are you a fan of Tolkien?” I read several of his books, but I didn’t find them hobbit-forming.
From the mailbag
Bob Reed, Colonel, US Army, Retired of Tallassee, Ala. wrote, “Early one morning at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, I happened to step out of the battalion HQ as a platoon of soldiers marched down the street. Behind them, keeping perfect distance, as if he too were part of the unit, was a striped skunk. He stayed behind them for at least a block, until he came to his culvert, and detoured down into it. I would give almost anything to have a video of it.”
Rae Jerrel of Kensal, N.D. wrote, “Enjoyed your ‘clinic chronicles’ as it is so true about going in to see your doctor(s). Jack goes in every other month to the Roger Maris Cancer Center and what you said about the entry ‘price’ being a temperature check and wearing a mask so you cannot identify anyone you have seen before. Lucky if you can recognize the lab techs and your doctor!”
Meeting adjourned
Have a thankful answer prepared in case someone asks, “How are you doing?”
