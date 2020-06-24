In 2017, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Harry Kimball was the inaugural citizen-artist-in-residence (CAIR) at a new rural arts program in southeastern Minnesota--the Crystal Creek Citizen-Artist Residency in Houston.
His headquarters for the residency was a hand-hewn Norwegian log cabin in Mound Prairie township, which was quite the change from his native Manhattan.
During his stay, Kimball hosted workshops, wrote collaboratively with local residents, toured family farms and began to compose.
A year later, he began his recording odyssey, which took him from his current home in Brooklyn, New York, to Portland, Oregon, and back. The resulting collection, DRIFTLESS, is a regional concept album of the first order.
Well there’s a whole host of things I can’t buy
The river deep and eagles flying
But others I’m gonna try
Brown leather, gasoline, cigarettes and black coffee
The opening track, “Spreadin’ that New York Money Around,” explores the trope of the fat-walletted urbanite bending a small town to his will.
“I set up shop to distill local flavor,” Kimball sings in a plaintive but humorous tenor, reminiscent of Stray Gators-era Neil Young.
Then the slick narrator meets local Kathy, who informs him, “Something out of nothing is not something that we get / And what we get we give away down by the Mississippi.”
Guitars swell, drums thunder, and the final chorus pushes simple irony into something more complex.
The upbeat “Joie de You” praises spousal love, hidden vices and existential crises be damned.
“Old Stone Church,” which Kimball co-wrote with Driftless residents, is an ode to the rules and exceptions that define a place. “Windows and crosses, self-control / Holding my tongue, and then letting go,” Kimball wryly observes.
In “Root River Gal,” local Kathy returns, this time at the helm of a jon boat. Between restrained but powerful guitar licks (think Robbie Robertson), “Kathy speeds downriver with the levee on her right / Headed for the floodgates and a well-earned Hokah night.”
The album’s singular accomplishment is “John,” a plainspoken ballad about a former hog farmer turned hobbyist carpenter and milker-for-hire.
In the final lines, an interloper appears, and turns the already-compelling portrait into something transcendent. “Oh John, we’re not so different, you and I,” Kimball sings over a chord progression that recalls early John Prine. “It’s just you’re here / Then I come by / this weird songwriter guy.”
That’s the album and its origin in a nutshell. When an outsider, curious and confident in his craft, visits a tight-knit idiosyncratic community, something new emerges, and it’s greater than the sum of its parts.
DRIFTLESS captures modern rural Midwestern America, with literary sensibilities rooted in urban indie rock, and the magic of those worlds interacting.
The resulting dynamic is impressionistic, funny, tender, and completely devoid of us-versus-them inanities.
This is what program coordinator Erin Dorbin had in mind when she founded the Crystal Creek Citizen-Artist Residency in 2017. For the program’s opening year, she cast a wide net, searching nationwide for interdisciplinary creatives who were up for the challenge of authentically connecting with local residents.
“Harry Kimball nailed it,” Dorbin remembers. “He immediately dove deep into conversation, relationship-building, and songwriting. His residency, and the DRIFTLESS album, have moved the dial on rural arts programming in our region.”
Dorbin will begin hosting a 2020 citizen-artist-in-residence this July, with a program modified in response to the challenges of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, many would-be travelers have scrapped summer plans altogether. For those staying home but longing for a richly textured trip, the place-based songs that comprise DRIFTLESS, by Harry Kimball, are a fine consolation.
Join Harry Kimball live on his social media from his apartment for a social-distancing compliant release show, Saturday June 20 at 8pm Central.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.