Homemakers Furniture Grandstand Concert Series - Kum & Go Stage

Never before headlining the Iowa State Fair Grandstand, country music superstar Eric Church last performed as an opener back-to-back in 2006 and 2007. Eric Church will be joined by rising star Jackson Dean on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 8 p.m. Going to "Church" on a Sunday at the Fair - it doesn't get any better than that!

Load comments