Homemakers Furniture Grandstand Concert Series - Kum & Go Stage
Never before headlining the Iowa State Fair Grandstand, country music superstar Eric Church last performed as an opener back-to-back in 2006 and 2007. Eric Church will be joined by rising star Jackson Dean on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 8 p.m. Going to "Church" on a Sunday at the Fair - it doesn't get any better than that!
Eric Church: A seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner (including the 2020 award for Entertainer of the Year) and 10-time GRAMMY nominee, Church has amassed a passionate fan-base around the globe, known as the Church Choir, as well as a critically acclaimed catalog of music. Church last performed on the Iowa State Fair Grandstand way back in 2006 with Brad Paisley and in 2007 with Gary Allan. 2023 will be the first time Eric Church will headline on the Iowa State Fair Grandstand.
Jackson Dean is quickly earning a reputation for his old school, gritty, lyric-driven, outlaw style of country. The Maryland native's single "Don't Come Lookin'" was the fastest debut to reach No. 1 in 2022 and cemented Jackson as the youngest solo male country artist to reach the top of the charts with a debut. Jackson has joined superstar acts like Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert, Kane Brown, Jake Owen, Brooks & Dunn, Lee Brice and Brothers Osborne, Blake Shelton and Carly Pearce. The Iowa State Fair is fortunate to have him join Eric Church on the biggest stage at the Fair in 2023.
BEWARE of THIRD PARTY TICKET SALES:
Only iowastatefair.org and etix.com sell official online tickets for the Iowa State Fair Grandstand. Unfortunately, we can't guarantee tickets purchased from other sources are valid and we cannot assist with refunds or exchanges from third party ticket sellers. Children under the age of 2 do not need a Grandstand ticket. Please see concert maps for reserved and seated or standing pit area. Convenience charges apply to all tickets. Grandstand tickets do not include Fair admission.
