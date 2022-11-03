More than 400,000 deer hunters are preparing for the firearms deer season that opens Saturday, Nov. 5. The season offers opportunities to spend time outdoors with friends and family, find adventure and put venison in the freezer.
Deer hunting is the primary tool used to manage deer populations, and hunters help keep deer numbers in line with population goals across the state. Managing deer populations contributes to the overall health of Minnesota’s landscapes, natural systems and economy.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ wildlife managers report good opportunities to harvest deer in most areas. Hunters need to know the boundaries of the deer permit areas and any chronic wasting disease regulations that apply where they hunt.
Detailed information about each permit area and CWD area can be found on the DNR’s interactive deer map. Additional information about CWD areas, carcass movement restrictions and voluntary sampling can be found at the DNR’s CWD webpage and hunters are encouraged to use the DNR’s make a plan tool online to find comprehensive hunting and CWD information to consider before going afield.
Southern deer report
Weather conditions for deer and other farmland wildlife were again favorable in 2021-22 in most parts of the state. Most winter conditions were average for both temperature and snow depth. Spring was wetter and cooler than average but heat and drought conditions again returned in late summer and early fall. Overall weather conditions had no impact on the deer herd and fawn production was very good.
Habitat is in good shape. River floodplains, which offer some of the best deer habitat and deer hunting in the southern region, have had nearly three years to recover from persistent flooding. These floodplain habitats are once again offering excellent deer cover, which bodes well for deer hunters.
Upland grassland areas and wetland basins are in good shape as well, and hunters may encounter lower water levels or completely dry wetland basins due to the deepening drought. Large blocks of grass with embedded wetlands are prime deer habitat in the southern region.
Overall deer populations are strong throughout the south. All deer permit areas underwent population goal setting last year resulting in additional lottery permits being available for most deer permit areas or increased deer bag limits. The movement toward more liberal harvest strategies reflects a growing deer herd across the southern region. Additionally, hunters are encouraged to make a plan and must follow any CWD sampling requirements and carcass movement restrictions in their DPA.
As always, the largest uncertainty in determining overall deer harvest is the amount of standing crop remaining in the field during firearms deer season. The crop harvest is in full swing and most corn should be in the bin well before the firearm deer season. Crop harvest usually improves hunter success.
