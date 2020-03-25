The Root River SWCD office now has a field border program. We are offering a $450/acre payment for producers to plant sod-forming grasses on the headlands of their fields.
This program targets steep edges of row crop fields where the rows are running straight up and down the hill.
These areas often see extremely high rates of erosion, and soon lose their productivity. This practice eliminates the erosion issue, builds the soil, and still allows producers to get something back from these acres.
NRCS standards are being used for this program, so it is a 10-year commitment, and these acres may be cut and harvested for hay after August 1st of every year.
The $450/acre payment is a one-time payment at the beginning of the contract. This is compared to the $312/acre payment currently available through the EQIP program for the same practice.
Follow up site visits by SWCD staff will be required several times during the 10-year contract period.
This is a local program, so it is very simple and requires minimal paperwork.
It is on a first-come-first-serve basis and funds are limited, so stop by or call us at 507-724-5261 ext. 3 and ask for Dan if you are interested or want to learn more.
