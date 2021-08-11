Argus Staff
A fatal crash in Houston County on Saturday morning, Aug. 7, claimed the life of a 21-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minn.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the young man, Jacob Quentin Schiffner, was southbound on Highway 44 in a 2014 Ford Escape when his vehicle collided with a 2007 International Tractor, driven northbound on Highway 44 by Aaron James Souhrada, 59, of Lime Springs, Iowa. The crash happened at about 6:32 a.m., near Indian Springs Rd.
Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash, and both drivers were wearing seat belts. No passengers were present in the vehicles. Souhrada suffered non-life threatening injuries, but was not transported to a health care facility.
Agencies assisting on scene were Houston County Sheriff’s Office, La Crescent Police Department, Caledonia Ambulance and Caledonia Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.