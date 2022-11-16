Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) members from across the state will gather Nov. 18-20 for the 81st annual Minnesota Farmers Union State Convention. The convention will be held at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Minneapolis Northeast, 1330 Industrial Blvd. N.E., Minneapolis.

The event begins Friday afternoon with four panel discussions featuring timely topics: carbon markets, meat processing, women’s leadership and insurance FAQ. Policy discussion takes place Saturday and Sunday, with members debating the language that will guide the organization’s policy for the coming year.

