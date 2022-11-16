Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) members from across the state will gather Nov. 18-20 for the 81st annual Minnesota Farmers Union State Convention. The convention will be held at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Minneapolis Northeast, 1330 Industrial Blvd. N.E., Minneapolis.
The event begins Friday afternoon with four panel discussions featuring timely topics: carbon markets, meat processing, women’s leadership and insurance FAQ. Policy discussion takes place Saturday and Sunday, with members debating the language that will guide the organization’s policy for the coming year.
“I look forward to welcoming members to our 2023 convention,” said MFU President Gary Wertish. “It’s been a busy year of work promoting fairness for farmers, an expansion of meat processing infrastructure in Minnesota and securing drought assistance for farmers. I expect a hearty debate at our convention to set the policy for next year and am eager to hear from the many featured speakers.”
Sarah Vogel, author of The Farmer’s Lawyer: The North Dakota Nine and the Fight to Save the Family Farm, will deliver the keynote address at the Saturday evening banquet. Vogel is the first woman elected as a state agriculture commissioner and an ardent advocate for family farmers.
Other confirmed speakers include National Farmers Union President Rob Larew, Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Whitney Place, USDA Rural Development State Director Colleen Landkamer, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Speaker of the Minnesota House Melissa Hortman, and Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.
On Sunday, delegates will be elected to attend the National Farmers Union Convention, planned for March 5-7, 2023, in San Francisco, Calif.
There is no charge to attend the convention, but meals are ticketed events. A tentative convention agenda can be found on the Minnesota Farmers Union website.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.