University of Minnesota Extension is presenting four webinars on introductory farm transition and estate planning. Webinars will be held on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting January 4, 2023. There is no cost to attendees. Attend one or attend all four!
Topics for each session are as follows:
January 4: Developing your farm transition goals and assembling your “team”
January 11: All things tax: gifting, selling, and transferring
January 18: Wills, trusts, ownership titling—what does it all mean?
January 25: Putting the basics together: estate, retirement, healthcare, and business transfer planning
Participants can register at https://z.umn.edu/23FarmTransition. You need to register to receive the link for each session. Attendees will receive a link to materials from each session as well.
Transferring the farm has many challenges and each situation is unique. David Bau and Nathan Hulinsky, Extension educators in Ag Business Management, will discuss several issues and ideas for farm transition and estate planning. Go to https://extension.umn.edu/ website for more information.
Dave Bau, Extension Educator, Ag Business Management, U of M Extension Regional Office, Worthington, 507-372-3900 ext 3906, bauxx003@umn.edu
For more news from U of M Extension, visit www.extension.umn.edu/news or contact Extension Communications at extnews@umn.edu. University of Minnesota Extension is an equal opportunity educator and employer.
