Submitted by Farm to Table
Local people, local food, local fun was never more true than on the evening of September 11th at the Farm to Table dinner. It was a beautiful fall day to celebrate the efforts of our local farmers and producers and honor our local heroes on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 disaster.
When the guests arrived, they were greeted with beautiful fall and patriotic displays, including the veteran’s display that included 14 veteran quilts and veteran memorabilia. Tim and the Floppy Cowboys provided musical entertainment while guests were socializing and enjoying appetizers of venison, vegetables and dip, cheese curds, apple slices with caramel, and deviled eggs.
The dinner bell rang at 6 to call all guests to the dinner table. Master of Ceremonies, Steve Buttell, greeted the guests and turned the mic over to Pastor Steve Meyer for the blessing. A delicious locally sourced meal of steak and pork chops with all the trimmings was then served family style. After much more socializing and the cobbler a la mode was served, our attention was directed toward the street.
The highlight of the evening was about to begin! The Honor Guard was ushering in our Hometown Heroes. Following the Honor Guard was a Houston County Sherriff vehicle, a Caledonia City Police car, Caledonia Ambulance, Houston County Posse, and finally a Caledonia Fire Truck. The representatives of these organizations were introduced and applauded by the guests. The evening continued with a slide show highlighting our heroes in action along with recognition to our farmers and producers and ended with thanking all our Farm to Table sponsors and donors.
Because all the proceeds from every ticket sold for the Farm to Table dinner is donated to a worthy cause, the local heroes were then presented with checks for their organizations.
The evening concluded with more conversation and musical entertainment around the fire pits.
We hope to see everyone at next years Farm to Table Celebration!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.