“Explore the USA” at the 2022 Children’s Funfest is hosted by Caledonia Community Spirit.

Join us on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Gazebo Park, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. for a day of free family fun and education.

Learn about this great country and many of the things that is has to offer and explore.

Learn how to rope like a cowboy, “walk all 50 states”, play USA Bingo, slop the hog and make a Cootie Catcher! There will be face painting, balloon art and much more!

Enjoy games, treats, crafts and activities while learning more about the USA! Our event is held in conjunction with Founders Days Activities.

