Update on Endangered Missing Person Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26:
Madeline Kingsbury was last seen the morning of March 31 and has not had contact with friends of family since. She was last seen at her home in Winona, MN. Kingsbury was supposed to show up for work that morning but didn't. In addition, numerous calls and messages from friends and family went unanswered. Kingsbury was supposed to pick her children up from daycare that afternoon but didn't show up or make other arrangements. All of this is extremely out of character for her.
Since March 31, investigators have interviewed numerous people, including family and friends. Investigators have been canvassing neighborhoods, searching areas and attempting to collect any video surveillance that might give us clues as to where Kingsbury or her van, a 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and County, may have traveled.
Recent developments led investigators to believe a van matching the description of Kingsbury's was last seen traveling from Winona to the eastern part of Fillmore County during the day on March 31. The Winona police Department and the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office are asking residents and landowners in eastern Fillmore County to check their properties, including any video cameras, doorbell cameras, game cameras, etc. for any signs of the van passing through or stopping. In addition, we asked residents/landowners to check for signs of a disturbance or other suspicious activity. We are specifically looking for information during the timeframe of 8 a.m. on March 31 to 4 p.m. on April 1, along the Highway 43 corridor of Winona and Fillmore counties.
If you have any information, please contact the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6288.
Assisting the Winona Police Department in this investigation is the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Winona County Sheriff's Office, Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, Houston County Sheriff's Office, members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team and many other agencies.
Our hearts go out to Kingsbury's family and we are asking everyone to help us bring her home safely.
