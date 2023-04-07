Update on Endangered Missing Person Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26:

2023 Madeline Jane Kingsbury - current photo 1

Madeline Jane Kingsbury

Madeline Kingsbury was last seen the morning of March 31 and has not had contact with friends of family since. She was last seen at her home in Winona, MN. Kingsbury was supposed to show up for work that morning but didn't. In addition, numerous calls and messages from friends and family went unanswered. Kingsbury was supposed to pick her children up from daycare that afternoon but didn't show up or make other arrangements. All of this is extremely out of character for her.

2023 Madeline Jane Kingsbury - current photo 2

2023 Winona Police - logo
