Eitzen Lions give back Jun 9, 2023

Front row: Kenna Diersen, Braylon Emerson, Ida Buttell, Abby Mell. Back row: Richie Meiners President Eitzen Lions, Tyson Tostenson, Ivy Wiebke, Makenzie Klug, Shawn Bauer.

The Eitzen Lions Club recently donated $2,500 to the Pee Wee Academy. Shawn Bauer, head coach for the Pee Wee Academy, accepted the donation.

Pictured, Superintendent Craig Ihrke and Eitzen Lions president Richie Meiners.

The Eitzen Lions Club also recently donated $1,000 to the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. Superintendent Craig Ihrke accepted the donation.
