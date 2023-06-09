2023 Eitzen Lions - pee wee donation

Front row: Kenna Diersen, Braylon Emerson, Ida Buttell, Abby Mell. Back row: Richie Meiners President Eitzen Lions, Tyson Tostenson, Ivy Wiebke, Makenzie Klug, Shawn Bauer.

The Eitzen Lions Club recently donated $2,500 to the Pee Wee Academy. Shawn Bauer, head coach for the Pee Wee Academy, accepted the donation.

2023 Eitzen Lions - library donation

Pictured, Superintendent Craig Ihrke and Eitzen Lions president Richie Meiners.

The Eitzen Lions Club also recently donated $1,000 to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Superintendent Craig Ihrke accepted the donation.

