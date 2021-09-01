By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to the Argus
Evergreen Stock Farm, located in Union and Mayville Townships in Houston County, has been in the Eglinton family name for four generations, and received Century Farm recognition for 2020 at the 2021 Houston County Fair on August 19.
Each year the Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation work in conjunction on the Century Farm program to honor Minnesota families that have owned their farms for at least 100 years, are at least 50 acres in size and are currently involved in farming.
Century Farm families receive a commemorative outdoor sign, as well as a certificate signed by the president of the State Fair, president of the Minnesota Farm Bureau and the Governor of Minnesota. The county presentation was made by Christopher and Jane Bjerke of Farm Bureau Financial Services, Caledonia.
The Century Farm Program was created in 1976 to promote agriculture and honor historic family farms in the state. There have been nearly 11,000 farms recognized as Century Farms and nearly 450 Sesquicentennial Farms since they began being recognized in 2008.
History of the farm goes back to February 9, 1918, when Charles and Mary Eglinton purchased 160 acres for $9,000 from Edward Buckley.
In 1933, a devastating tornado leveled all the farm buildings except the house and a garage, and also a horse and several cows lost their lives.
Albert Eglinton (Charles and Mary’s son) and his wife Helen, along with Allen Eglinton (Albert’s son and Charles’ grandson) and his wife Marion purchased the original 160 acres from Mary Eglinton on December 11, 1978.
Prior to that, Allen and Marion purchased a neighboring farm of 120 acres from Ernest and Harold Pinski on July 16, 1975. Then on July 24, 1991, the couple bought out Helen’s portion of the original 160 acres.
In 1960, a 22x55 foot silo with a bunk feeder was added and the registered Holstein herd no longer needed to leave the feedlot. A small herd of registered polled Herefords took their place in the pasture.
Later, a farrow-to-finish hog operation utilized part of the barn addition and manure pit.
Corn, hay and oats continued to be the main crops with some extra purchased when needed.
Allen and Marion’s children: Allison, Marie, Bryan and Bruce all assisted with the farm work until college called them away after high school graduation.
Recently, the cropland has been rented out and beef cattle are being finished out of the silo and bunk feeder.
The farm is currently 280 acres, and is now in a family trust with a fourth-generation member occupying the farmstead. Allen and Marion and their children continue to improve the farm to this day, making it more beautiful and fun for the whole family to enjoy.
Allen and Marion, their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren continue to enjoy the farm through hayrides, bonfires, hunting and many extended family gatherings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.