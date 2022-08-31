The 239-acre Eden Family Farm, located just off Pine Creek Road in La Crescent Township, has been in continuous agricultural operation since 1920, and received Century Farm recognition for 2022 at the Houston County Fair on Aug. 18.

eden farm.jpg

Eden family members gathered at the Houston County Fair for the recognition, while farm owner Bernard “Bernie” Eden watched on ZOOM from Bethany Saint Joseph Care Center, where he currently resides for a short stay.

Pictured, Left to right: Ed Heberlein- (Mary’s husband), Mary Heberlein- (Bernie’s niece), Glenn Wegner- (Bernie’s nephew), Paula Wegner- (Gregory’s wife), Bruce Wegner- (Bernie’s nephew), Gregory Wegner- (Bernie’s nephew), Christopher Bjerke-FBFS, Reuben Starch- (Mary’s husband), Meredith Kramer- (widow of Bernie’s cousin Howard), Mary Louise Starch- (Bernie’s first cousin), and Jane Bjerke-FBFS.

Each year, the Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation work in conjunction on the Century Farm program to honor Minnesota families that have owned their farms for at least 100 years, are at least 50 acres in size and are currently involved in farming.

eden farm1.jpg

Bernie accepted the Century Farm award in person at Bethany Saint Joseph Care Center, where he resided for a short stay.
Load comments