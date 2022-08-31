The 239-acre Eden Family Farm, located just off Pine Creek Road in La Crescent Township, has been in continuous agricultural operation since 1920, and received Century Farm recognition for 2022 at the Houston County Fair on Aug. 18.
Each year, the Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation work in conjunction on the Century Farm program to honor Minnesota families that have owned their farms for at least 100 years, are at least 50 acres in size and are currently involved in farming.
Century Farm families receive a commemorative outdoor sign, as well as a certificate signed by the president of the State Fair, president of the Minnesota Farm Bureau and the governor of Minnesota. The county presentation was made by Christopher and Jane Bjerke of Farm Bureau Financial Services in Caledonia.
The Century Farm Program was created in 1976 to promote agriculture and honor historic family farms in the state. There have been nearly 11,000 farms recognized as Century Farms and nearly 450 Sesquicentennial Farms since they began being recognized in 2008.
Current owner, Bernard J. Eden, was unable to be present for recognition at the fair, but accepted the award during a recent visit at Bethany Saint Joseph Care Center, where he currently resides for a short stay.
After Jane Bjerke visited with him, she commented that “Bernard is a true gentleman.” When asked what he thought about the century farm, he stated “Is many years. Please share that people are good people. Tell about the good things.” During the recognition at the fair, Bernard Eden’s nephew Gregory Wegner also shared history of the family farm.
One of the earliest property owners of this land was the Southern Minnesota Railway through a land grant to the Territory of Minnesota through an act of the U.S. Congress in 1857.
The year 1854, some seven years before the Civil War, is the earliest property abstract for the Eden Farm. Fortunately, Bernard Eden and his late brother Ti (Theodore III) preserved this valuable document over the years.
On July 14, 1920 Theodore Eden Jr. (II) and his brother Herman joined in a partnership to buy 240 acres of land consisting of forest, Pine Creek bottoms and tillable ground. The seller was Anna E. Schlabach, the wife of George Schlabach. The stone for the original foundation of the Eden barn, constructed in 1920, was cut from a quarry located near the northeast corner of the property. Not long after, a granary building emerged nearby. Both buildings remain standing, fully intact, to this day.
The brothers owned the farm for five years, then Theodore and his wife Sophie bought out Herman’s share of the property and owned it for 43 years. They had seven children, namely Ray, Henry, Eleanor, Theodore, Viola, Helen and Bernard. Bernard “Bernie” was born August 6, 1934 on the family farm, and has lived there his entire life except when he served in the Army.
Upon the death of Bernie’s father in 1968, Sophie inherited the farm. After a year, the farm was passed on to her two sons Bernie and Theodore III “Ti”, who worked the farm in a partnership lasting for 40 more years.
The sudden and tragic death of Bernie’s brother Ti in December of 2009 would lead to Bernie’s retirement not long after. In 2012, Bernie arranged for a public auction of his farm implements, which symbolized another big change on the farm.
After Bernie’s retirement, crop land rental arrangements were made with three area farmers including the Duwayne and Robert Johnson family, the Eugene and Jon Bauer family and the Erik Abnet family, who continue the tradition of corn and hay production to this day, and are good stewards of the land.
Last year Bernard’s huge cornfield was planted on April 22, 2021, a day before a big rainstorm so the field really soaked up the rain. It was a bumper crop last fall. Plus, there were five cuts of hay in one season. Bernie commented, it was the biggest cut since 1960.
Bernie is the current owner of this farm. His nephew Gregory Wegner and wife Paula have been caregivers for Bernie since March of 2021 and want to arrange things so that Bernie will be able to spend his last days on the farm where he was born. Part of Wegner’s motivation behind why they chose to be caregivers is that Gregory spent an important part of his childhood summers on the Eden farm.
In 1928, Theodore and Sophie deeded one acre of land to the La Crescent School District near the southeast corner for the construction of the Toledo School. The land donation was needed because a fire had destroyed the nearby country school located at what locals called the cat tail swamp area on Pine Creek Road. Bernie and his siblings attended this school.
While dairy farming remained a central part of life on the farm, the Eden’s also raised beef cattle, along with chickens and pigs. Bernie and brother Ti recalled frequent trips with the truck to the slaughter house in Eitzen, and also delivered their cans of milk to the creamery in Nodine. Crop production centered around corn, alfalfa and hay, which remains true to this day.
The Eden farm is located next to the Pine Creek Golf Course. As a kid, Gregory Wegner would pick up golf balls from the big Eden cornfield, which runs parallel to the first fairway.
Wegner explained, “This was brought to an abrupt end one day when Sylvester “Lefty” Krajewski, the long-time founder of the course since 1953, caught me trying to sell these golf balls to passing golfers as they left the first hole.
Lefty angrily lectured me that I was cutting into his bottom line since selling golf balls in the clubhouse was an important source of income for him. Wegner added, “Lefty and I had a real good laugh about this years later. Now, as an old man of 72, I am returning to the long and quiet rows of corn. Yes, I once again pick up golf balls in Bernie’s corn field.”
Wegner explained that now, he and Bernard donate refurbished golf balls to boys and girls golf teams of area high schools.
To date, over 500 golf balls each have been accepted by the La Crescent, Caledonia, Aquinas and Winona Senior High schools. “Bernie gets a real kick out of this and so do I,” Wegner commented, adding that they are awaiting word from two high school golf programs in Rochester.
