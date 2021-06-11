DSP feature: Cindy Boettcher

By Karen Larson
The Arc, Minnesota
What is a DSP? Direct Support Professional. Some other titles you may be more familiar with are…Nurse, Job Coach, Family Care Provider, Personal Assistant, Personal Care Assistant, and Habilitation Specialist.
DSPs assist people with daily living and work activity. Depending on an individual’s needs, some of the duties that DSPs might do are chef, housekeeper, secretary, beautician, laundry worker, banker, chauffeur, personal shopper, first aid administrator, medication administrator, physical therapist, occupational therapist, music therapist, art therapist, dietitian, teacher and job coach.
Cindy Romero Boettcher has been working as a Direct Support Professional 3 years and has loved every minute of it. Cindy is a Mom of 5 beautiful children, a wife to an amazing husband and is a Direct Support Professional. Cindy told us that she wanted to have a career as a DSP because she wanted to make a difference. Direct Support Professionals make a difference in humanity.
Cindy tells us that she loves her job, her heart is full and she is eager to make the folks she works for day better than yesterday and to put a smile on their faces. She wants to encourage and tell them that it is going to be ok.
That they are going to have a great day. Cindy’s starts her day off by assisting the folks she works for with bathing, grooming, and dressing. She then completes food prep, cooking and serving a meal just like a chef.
After that she sets up, gives and charts medications just like a Licensed Practical Nurse. She tells us that she is an advocate and voice for the folks she works for.
Cindy’s favorite part of the job is celebrations of little things: like a birthday, she plans the birthday party just for the person so they are WOWED.
Cindy says that to make their day the best you need to learn their likes, dislikes, hobbies and dreams and then build those things into their day.
To be a great DSP you have to be in it 100%. You have to treat the folks you work for as if they are your brother, sister, Dad, Mom or grandma. Cindy tells us that she is nice to folks because, “It is important to be nice and nice to be important”.
Cindy is very passionate about her job and has told us repeatedly that she loves every minute of her job and would not change a thing. However, there are some things that she wants everyone to know: there is a Direct Support Professional shortage.
Cindy reports that she works 70-75 hours a week on a routine basis, working weekends and staying extra hours or shift when someone calls in sick and cannot be there. Cindy tells us that DSPs need to be paid more per hour. A raise in pay would tell DSPs that they are appreciated, they are valued and they are important.
We are in a DSP crisis. The University of Minnesota Institute on Community Integration Impact magazine states; “…the reality is that significant challenges remain in finding, keeping and training DSPs who support persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Often labeled a “crisis” this label has plagued this industry since the start of community services.
A 30-year crisis is not a crisis; it is a systematic and pervasive failure in the long-term services and supports system in the United States that has created a public health “crisis”. Impact magazine also reported one of the contributing factors to DSP shortage is high turnover. The Minnesota state average turnover rate for DSPs in 2018 was 46%. One cause is low wages. The national average wage for DSPs is $11.76 hour (NCL, 2018).
How do we fight the shortage? Please spread the word: Direct Support Professionals are VALUABLE, PROFESSIONAL, HARDWORKING, CARING individuals and LOVE THEIR JOBS. Direct Support Professionals deserve recognition for the career path that they have chosen to support persons with disabilities to reach their personal goals. Direct Support Professionals are critical care professionals who deserve a living wage to provide safe, person-centered, and quality care to the people they serve.
