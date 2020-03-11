The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites public comments on a proposal by the city of Houston to obtain off-highway vehicle grant-in-aid funding for an off-highway vehicle trail.

The proposed 7.5-mile trail, known as the Houston Trail, would be located in the South Park area of the city and would accommodate all-terrain vehicles, off-road vehicles and off-highway motorcycles.

In 2015, the city contracted with the U.S. Forest Service Trails Unlimited team to design a sustainable motorized trail system. 

Sustainable trail systems provide an enjoyable recreational experience while reducing maintenance and potential impacts to the natural environment. 

The city of Houston and several off-highway vehicle clubs would provide trail maintenance for the project.

The DNR will accept written comments on the grant-in-aid proposal until 4:30 p.m. on April 6. Comments may be submitted:

Via email to jess.althoff@state.mn.us.

Via mail to Jess Althoff, area supervisor, Parks and Trails Division, Minnesota DNR, 3555 9th St. NW, Suite 350, Rochester, MN 55901.

The project proposal, a map of the proposed trail segments, and other project information can be found on the project’s webpage.

For more information, call Jess Althoff at 507-206-2845.

