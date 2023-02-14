Luther College - Lily McGohan & Eli Vorvick.

Liliana McGohan and Eli Vorvick of Decorah recently returned from a month-long residency in Vienna, Austria, with the Luther College Symphony Orchestra. McGohan is a junior oboe player at Luther majoring in music education and Nordic studies. She is the daughter of LaDonna and Greg McGohan. Vorvick is a Decorah High School senior trombone player. He is the son of Jana and Joshua Vorvick.

The Luther College Symphony Orchestra will present their Vienna Residency Homecoming Concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in the Center for Faith and Life Main Hall on the Luther College campus. Those who are unable to attend in person can view the livestream via the event listing on luther.edu/events.

