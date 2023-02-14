Liliana McGohan and Eli Vorvick of Decorah recently returned from a month-long residency in Vienna, Austria, with the Luther College Symphony Orchestra. McGohan is a junior oboe player at Luther majoring in music education and Nordic studies. She is the daughter of LaDonna and Greg McGohan. Vorvick is a Decorah High School senior trombone player. He is the son of Jana and Joshua Vorvick.
The Luther College Symphony Orchestra will present their Vienna Residency Homecoming Concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in the Center for Faith and Life Main Hall on the Luther College campus. Those who are unable to attend in person can view the livestream via the event listing on luther.edu/events.
The concert comes after the student performers spent more than three weeks in Vienna, rehearsing, performing and experiencing music in a city known for its world-class orchestras.
"The Vienna Residency is the high point of my music career so far. I have been motivated to work hard on my own music, I've been inspired by the great music I have expirienced, and most importantly, I have made and strengthened friendships within the Luther College Symphony Orchestra. It's for all of these reasons that I am eternally grateful to Dr. Baldwin, Susan Potvin, Dr. Reed and Dr. Klammer for making this residency happen," said Vorvick.
Conducted by Daniel Baldwin, the Vienna Residency Homecoming Concert will feature a variety of works including Leonard Bernstein's "Overture to Candide," Antonín Dvořák's "Symphony No. 8" in G major, George Gershwin's "An American in Paris" and Anatoly Lyadov's "Kikimora, Op. 63." The event is open to the public with no charge for admission.
While abroad, students took part in a four-credit course taught by Luther faculty. This year, Martin Klammer, professor of English, and Kathy Reed, Paideia director and instructor in music, led the students through an in-depth study of Angus Robertson's "The Crossroads of Civilization: A History of Vienna." Class lectures were paired with experiential visits to important places in Vienna, including the Kunsthistorisches Museum and the Belvedere Palace, and to memorable performances including Brahms' First and Second Symphonies at the Konzerthaus and "La Boheme" at the Staatsoper.
While music is the heart and soul of the residency, these students also experienced some distinctive Viennese traditions—from enjoying goulash and schnitzel for meals, to attending a formal Officers' Ball at the Hofburg Imperial Palace. Some students even ventured on side trips to Hungary, Slovenia, or Salzburg.
The Luther College Symphony Orchestra is Luther's largest and oldest orchestral ensemble. The group is made up of more than 80 student musicians, representing a variety of academic disciplines. Many members also sing in a choir, play in a band or jazz ensemble, and form small chamber groups. Every four years since 1977, the student musicians live, practice and perform in Vienna for three weeks during the month of January.
Daniel Baldwin, professor of music, has served as director of orchestral activities at Luther since 1997. As the head of the Music Department, Baldwin conducts Luther College Symphony and Chamber Orchestras, and teaches courses in conducting. He received his formal training in string pedagogy as a teacher in the University of Texas String Project. Before teaching at Luther, Baldwin served as director of orchestral activities at Central Washington University.
