The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is conducting CWD sampling in the CWD surveillance zone that includes deer permit areas 110, 184, 197 and the portion of DPA 169 west of Minnesota Highway 6.
CWD sampling is mandatory in the surveillance zone on opening weekend of firearms season A (Nov. 5-6) for all hunter-harvested deer one year of age or older.
Sampling stations, either staffed or self-service, will be available Nov. 5-7. Hunters should check the DNR’s CWD page for the most current list of sampling locations. Deer must be registered before sampling.
Hunters who harvest a deer in this surveillance zone outside of the firearms opening weekend, when sampling is mandatory, can make an appointment to have their deer tested by contacting the Park Rapids area wildlife office at 218-732-8452, or the Grand Rapids area wildlife office at 218-328-8860.
A self-service sampling station will be available throughout all deer seasons at the Bemidji area wildlife office, 2114 Bemidji Ave. in Bemidji. Hunters should call the Bemidji office at 218-308-2339 to notify them a sample has been dropped off or if they have questions.
A limited number of free, mail-in kits are available for hunters throughout Minnesota whether they hunt in a CWD zone or not. If interested, hunters are encouraged to request a kit in advance of their hunt so that they can collect and mail lymph node samples on their own. Some taxidermists are participating in the DNR’s partner sampling program to collect CWD samples. Taxidermists may charge a fee for these services. To order a free kit or find a sampling partner, visit the DNR website.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.