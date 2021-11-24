By Bob Scanlan
For the Root River SWCD & Crooked Creek Watershed District
After many years of planning and preparation the latest Crooked Creek Watershed Project is nearing completion. Following the extreme flood event of August 2007, the Crooked Creek Watershed Managers decided to prioritize areas of the watershed where improvements in flood control and reduced sedimentation could be realized. One of the sites chosen is located in Section 1 of Winnebago Township and was chosen because of continued devastation due to increased heavy flood events since the 2007 flood.
On private land owned by two individuals, a flood control structure commenced construction on July 6. The Crooked Creek Watershed Board (Board) began conversations with the landowners approximately 10 years ago.
Through those conversations a sense of trust and “buy-in” was built between the Board and the landowners. The land where the nearly-complete structure stands is owned by Joe Hammel and Gary and Sandy Klinski with a vast majority of the structure located on the Klinski land.
Without a doubt, one of the most notable highlights of the project has been the immense cooperation of the landowners who have given up a portion of their lands so that downstream landowners may see the benefits of reducing flood flows and lower sedimentation into Crooked Creek. Without complete landowner cooperation, projects such as this don’t get past the planning stages and a project of this scale is certainly no exception. The Board would like to give a big “thank you” to the Hammell and Klinski families for all of their generosity throughout the project.
The drainage area of the site includes 1,010 acres which is a mix of tilled farmland, CRP, pasture, and forestland. The site has excellent upland treatment as over 75% of the drainage area is adequately treated with practices that keep soil erosion below maximum tolerance levels.
Even with adequate upland treatment, the area in the valley has seen dramatic gully erosion over the years. With construction of the dam the Watershed can expect much less sediment to be deposited into Crooked Creek thereby improving trout habitat and drastically reducing flood flows during heavy rain events.
The constructed dam is approximately 550’ long, 28’ high with a 4’diameter reinforced concrete drain pipe through the center. It is expected to hold back a 50 year flood event with a 56% out flow reduction. Larger events may go over the emergency spillway and outlet into an existing dry run and newly constructed grassed waterway. The dam features a 60 ml synthetic liner on the pool side to aid in hydraulic protection. The liner was recommended by engineer GGG due to the dam location in respect to shallow topsoil over bedrock at the site.
In addition the dam is considered a “dry structure” in that the drain pipe was built into and through the dam at ground level. This will reduce the potential of dam failure and sinkhole formation due to the hydraulic effects of pooling water over shallow topsoil as there will be no retention of water behind the dam.
Final construction of the site will be the end of summer of 2022 when the new grassed waterway will be connected to the outlet pipe. Once the project is complete ongoing inspections and routine maintenance will be required as with other flood control structures located within the watershed.
The Board would like to thank all partners involved with the project including the engineer firm, GGG Engineering from Chatfield, contractor Ryan Oian, owner of Generation X Construction from Rushford, the Hammell and Klinski families, the numerous state and federal agencies including Corps of Engineers, MN DNR, Houston County, and others, and the Regional 1Watershed, 1Plan Policy Committee, who was instrumental in helping to fund the project.
Last but not least, the Board would like to thank the property owners in the Crooked Creek Watershed who provide funding for projects such as this through property taxes levied within the Watershed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.