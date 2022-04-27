Creighton Horihan has been named to the Merchants Bank Advisory Board for Caledonia, Lanesboro, Rushford & Spring Grove, according to Erick Maki, Regional President-South.
“Creighton’s experience as a small business owner in the community is extremely helpful so we can better understand the needs of our own business clients. I’m looking forward to the input he will provide as a valuable member of our Board,” said Maki.
Horihan is President/CEO of Horihan Insurance located in Rushford. He has spent his entire career in the insurance industry, with decades of experience in both personal, farm and business insurance. He is also President/CEO for Lyle’s Flooring America, Co-Owner of Pioneer Seeds and operates a family farm near Utica.
In addition to the Merchants Bank Advisory Board, Horihan also serves on the Advisory Board for IMT Insurance and is a retired EMT and Firefighter.
“I’m excited to represent our local community and provide input on the future of banking at Merchants,” said Horihan.
The Board and Advisory Board leadership structure is well established in the Merchants culture and has contributed to the growth of the organization. The Caledonia, Lanesboro, Rushford & Spring Grove Advisory Board was established in 2009. Advisory Boards across Merchants’ footprint ensure the Bank is connected with the communities served and provides key insights into the local population and economies. Advisory Board members contribute meaningful feedback about what is important to community members and business owners and how Merchants Bank can collaborate on a local level to create thriving communities.
Merchants Bank is a full-service community bank with 23 bank locations in southeastern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin and a leasing division, Merchants Bank Equipment Finance, in Edina. Headquartered in Winona, MN, MFGI has more than $2.8 billion in assets. Merchants was founded in 1875. Member FDIC.
