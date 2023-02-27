A bill to fund cooperative development grants was laid over for possible inclusion in the omnibus agriculture bill after a hearing in the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Broadband, and Rural Development on Monday.

The bill, SF1256, is sponsored by Sen. Heather Gustafson, DFL-Vadnais Heights, and co-sponsored by Sens. Bruce Anderson, R-Buffalo; Gene Dornink, R-Hayfield, and Judy Seeberger, DFL-Afton. It allocates $400,000 in fiscal years 2024 and 2025 for cooperative development grants. The House companion bill, HF1034, is led by Rep. Kristi Pursell, DFL-Northfield, and has 22 co-authors.

