Producers in southeast Minnesota are nearing the time when they begin to think about harvest of their cash or feed crops. Within a couple of weeks, crop producers will begin corn silage harvest followed by soybeans or high moisture corn, and finally corn for grain. The end of August is not too early to start thinking about cover crop seeding strategies.

If you’re thinking about multiple species cover crops, an aerial broadcast seeding might be a good option. In the last couple of years, there has been a contractor doing aerial seeding in Houston County around the first week of September. Contact the Root River SWCD if you are interested in learning more about this.

Load comments