Producers in southeast Minnesota are nearing the time when they begin to think about harvest of their cash or feed crops. Within a couple of weeks, crop producers will begin corn silage harvest followed by soybeans or high moisture corn, and finally corn for grain. The end of August is not too early to start thinking about cover crop seeding strategies.
If you’re thinking about multiple species cover crops, an aerial broadcast seeding might be a good option. In the last couple of years, there has been a contractor doing aerial seeding in Houston County around the first week of September. Contact the Root River SWCD if you are interested in learning more about this.
If you have an early soybean harvest and you’re planning on planting corn on those acres next year, a reliable cover crop may be oats. If seeded by Oct. 1, oats hold a lot of potential for excellent growth in the fall and will winter kill, so spring termination is a cinch. You’ll get the dual benefits of keeping your ground covered and adding organic material to the field. In addition, an early spring herbicide pass may be eliminated.
If fall harvest is a little later, winter cereals are a great option, especially if you’re planning soybeans next spring. Seeding winter rye, wheat, or triticale following corn silage or soybean harvest will allow for establishment this fall followed by excellent growth potential next spring. With spring growth of winter cereals, the longer you hold off on termination, the higher the biomass production, and the greater the benefit to soil health.
If you are a producer interested in enrolling in the local cover crop cost share program, please call Bob Scanlan at the Root River SWCD office at 724-5261 for details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.