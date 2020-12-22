By Val Green
MNDNR Forestry
Joan Heim-Welch is anything but a stranger to conservation. She and her family have been implementing practices on their farms for 25 years. Her actions decrease erosion, improve water quality, enhance soil health and create or improve wildlife habitat. She has participated in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) for decades. This program helps agricultural producers safeguard environmentally sensitive by planting long-term, resource-conserving covers such as native grasses and forbs or trees. In her woodlands, Joan has planted trees, killed invasive exotic plants such as Multiflora Rose, Bush Honeysuckle, Buckthorn, and Barberry. She also kills those plants in her pastures. She conducts Forest Stand Improvement (FSI) projects to enhance her woodlands for tree health and vigor, species diversity, and improved habitat.
She is pictured here with her daughter Tracy planting trees. First they prepared the site by mowing and applying herbicide to kill the sod layer. They are planting some trees this fall and more next spring for an 11 acre hardwood tree planting. Joan will also establish 27 acres of tall grasses prairie and 4 acres of pollinator habitat in 2021.
Joan was the Root River Soil and Water Conservationist of the year in 2019. She also monitors nitrates and is certified with the state Water Quality Certification Program.
Thanks to Joan and other landowners like her, we all enjoy the benefits of good conservation.
