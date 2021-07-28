The Conservation Corps of Minnesota (CCM) just finished maintenance work on several flood control structures in the Crooked Creek Watershed of Houston County.
The CCM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that engages hundreds of youth and young adults each year in programs and initiatives that improve access to outdoor recreation, restore natural habitat, protect waterways, and respond to community needs and natural disasters.
CCM members give back to their communities while gaining a foundation of marketable skills for their future. Young adults, ages 18-25, who join the programs are enrolled as AmeriCorps members, volunteering to serve their community through environmental stewardship.
The recent work done by CCM this month consisted of debris removal from the inlet of the R-3 flood control structure (South Fork Lake) and invasive brush removal from other flood control structures including R-2 (Zenner’s), S1-B (Leary’s), S1-A, R-3, and R-1.
Maintenance of the flood control structures within the Crooked Creek Watershed is important as a means to continue to provide flood protection to public infrastructure and landowners within the Watershed.
Construction of the Crooked Creek flood control structures took place in the late ‘60’s and early ‘70’s under federal funding through PL 566.
The structures continue to be maintained to this day and are inspected yearly by engineers from the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) for flood protection integrity.
Although the structures are 50+ years old they are considered to be in excellent shape and should provide another 50+ years of protection with continued maintenance.
The Watershed District Board levies property tax dollars from landowners within the Crooked Creek Watershed District while state dollars provide a stipend for CCM volunteer’s maintenance work.
For more information regarding the CCM or other conservation practices implementation call the Root River SWCD office at 724-5261 ext. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.