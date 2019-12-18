By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia City Council set 2020 wages for non-union employees on December 9. Four full-time positions (chief of police, ambulance director, public works/zoning director and clerk/administrator) will see 2.5% increases, pacing wage increases already approved for union members. The public works/zoning director and ambulance director will also be eligible for step increases. Of the remaining three part-time, eight seasonal and two temporary job titles on the grid, six will see increases on their base rate.
Part of the consent agenda also included the hire of Bobbi Holland as a part-time liquor store clerk, and Myron Kinneberg as a temporary custodian.
Members voted to ask for an RFP (request for proposal) from engineering firm WSB to provide design and construction services for a well house that will serve production well No. eight. The company is already tasked with overseeing the upcoming drilling of that well, clerk/administrator Adam Swann reported. The well house alone could cost approximately $1 million dollars, he added.
Costs associated with a recent city purchase of 18.51 acres of land were parceled out according to the expected future use of the real estate, which is located near the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Total costs to the city (including survey, title search and other closing expenses) came to $256,220. The sewer fund will pay $99,641 for the use of approximately seven acres (which may make way for upgrades to wastewater treatment facilities), while the stormwater fund will pay $42,703 for three acres (for water retention). Finally, the general fund will pay $113,875 for the use of about eight acres for “parks and recreational purposes,” according to the resolution.
The document also states that the city’s electric fund will make a permanent transfer of $150,000 to the stormwater fund to help pay for that fund’s share of the property. The stormwater fund had a negative cash balance of -$162,291 at the end of November, 2019. In addition, the resolution provides a $60,000 permanent transfer from the capital improvement fund to the general fund to help pay for that portion of the purchase.
The council called a truth in taxation hearing during the session (as advertised), but no residents chose to attend.
Finally, budget discussions narrowed the outlook for 2020 spending, which is expected to be lower than 2019. That’s because a number of street projects were completed this year.
There was no consensus to cut the final levy below the 8% increase which was proposed earlier this year. After comparing the property tax rate that the City of Caledonia levies with other southeastern Minnesota municipalities, “The bottom line is when it comes to taxes, we’re competitive... and the good news is, with an 8% increase this year, it doesn’t seem like there has been a huge impact on property owners,” Swann noted.
Along those lines, with an 8% increase the 2020 City of Caledonia levy would be approximately $328 per capita. According to Minnesota Department of Revenue/Minnesota State Demographer figures, the 2019 levy per capita for Caledonia was $303, while Eitzen was $447, Spring Grove $486, Houston $514, Hokah came in at $543, and La Crescent was $561. Brownsville had the lowest per capita levy in Houston County, at $259.
