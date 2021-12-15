By Jan Lee Buxengard
For Portland Prairie Cemetery Association.
Portland Prairie Methodist Church will have its annual Christmas Eve service at 9 p.m. on Friday, December 24 at the pioneer church. It is located between Caledonia and Eitzen on Portland Prairie Road, which is on the township line of Winnebago and Wilmington Townships.
This service has become a family tradition for some families of those early pioneers.
Pastor Debbie King Quale of the Caledonia United Methodist Church will conduct the service, and Christmas carols will be sung from the old hymnals with accompaniment of the old pump organ.
Since there is no heat or electricity in the building, attendees are encouraged to dress warmly. The dimly lit atmosphere is provided by the Christ the King candle in front of the pulpit, hand-held candles and candles in the windows. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear a face mask.
This rustic setting lets our spirit identify with the manger experience in Bethlehem. It is a time to reflect with wonder and gratitude of the Savior’s birth.
Everyone is welcome!
Written and submitted by Jan Lee Buxengard for the Portland Prairie Cemetery Association
