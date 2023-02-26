2023 Gundersen Miracle Network Hospital Heros

The 2023 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Heroes are (front, from left) Trey Nowak, Amanda Larson and Brynleigh Nowak. (back) Charlie Steiger and Eduardo Hernandez.

Five more children joined the ranks as Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Heroes during its Hero Kickoff and Sponsor Recognition Lunch on Feb. 22 at Gundersen Health System. Heroes and their families serve as year-long ambassadors of the CMN Hospitals program, making appearances at fundraisers and special events, as well as sharing the stories of their medical journeys.

"We were thrilled to get to celebrate our Heroes and their families at our annual lunch," said Beth Noffsinger, CMN Hospitals Specialist at the Gundersen Medical Foundation. “It was wonderful introducing them to many of our sponsors and supporters. We're excited for them to attend special events and fundraisers throughout the year and help raise awareness for how CMN Hospitals helps kids right here in the Coulee

