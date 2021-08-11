Argus Staff
A series of charges have been filed in a fatal crash which occurred on December 24, 2019. The incident occurred along Highway 16 on the western outskirts of Hokah.
At the time, the Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2008 GMC Acadia had struck and killed 49-year-old Kerrie Jean Hauser of Hokah, who had been walking a dog on the shoulder of the roadway.
On August 3, 2021, Brittany Diana Robb of Houston, Minnesota was charged with several felonies, including criminal vehicular homicide, failure to stop for a collision, leaving the scene of a collision causing injury or death, failure to notify police, and insurance fraud.
Additional charges include misdemeanor driving without insurance, and the petty misdemeanor of engaging in wireless communications while driving (a hands free law violation).
A first appearance is scheduled for October 14, 2021 before district court judge Carmine Sturino.
