On Saturday, December 18th, “An artistic celebration of the Long Night’s Moon” will be held at “The Main” (422 Main Street) in downtown La Crosse.
Houston County artists Al Hanson, as well as Ed, Annie, and Charles “Chick” Gittens will participate. The event also features three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Bill Miller and others, featuring music, story telling, and visual art for sale. Doors open at 4 p.m. with music and poetry beginning at 6. Tickets are $25. A portion of both ticket sales and art sales will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network
Hanson has donated three originals and two prints “and does some really nice work,” Ed Gittens reported. Gittens family members are bringing several dozen large format works, plus some medium and small sized visuals and prints, as well as Christmas cards. There will also be door prizes for attendees.
Tickets can be purchased at Downtown Mainstreet, GECU La Crosse, both Tree Hugger’s Co-op locations, as well as at the door. This event is sponsored in part by Gundersen Health System, The AmericINN Hotel and Conference Center Riverfront La Crosse. “The Main” opened recently, and focuses on raising funds for local non-profits. The entrance is on Main Street between Downtown Mainstreet and Wedding Tree. For more information, contact Matt Mahlum, managing partner of The Main at: matt_mahlum@hotmail.com, 608-797-5927.
