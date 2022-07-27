Ability Building Community (ABC) presents our fifth annual Celebrating Abilities fundraiser at Little Thistle Brewing on Sept. 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. We are excited to offer this free, family-friendly community event. Nancy Tobiason-Kramer Music will provide live music from 4 to 8 p.m., and during that time we will have many activities run by ABC’s fantastic staff.
Free community events are an excellent way to reach people who may not know what we do to support the individuals we serve. Events create great awareness and we may even ignite a passion in someone about ABC.
The goal is to raise awareness and funds for ABC to enable us to continue providing programs for 770 individuals served. Ability Building Community faces challenges including: recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, funding shortfalls and workforce shortages.
Below are several ways that you can help us make this a successful event:
• Sponsor:
If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for the event, contact Crystal Heim at 507-535-3693 or crystalh@abcinc.org. We have many sponsorship levels this year, so you can choose the type of activity you are sponsoring!
• Donate:
Donate towards the event. All funds raised will benefit programs and services at ABC.
• Attend:
Attend the event! There will be many ways to support ABC, including: purchasing beverages, participating in the activities, the kids to the kids’ corner and so much more!
Tickets for the 50/50 raffle are available at the event.
Your support is needed! Please help us continue to celebrate abilities one person at a time!
