Ability Building Community (ABC) presents our fifth annual Celebrating Abilities fundraiser at Little Thistle Brewing on Sept. 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. We are excited to offer this free, family-friendly community event. Nancy Tobiason-Kramer Music will provide live music from 4 to 8 p.m., and during that time we will have many activities run by ABC’s fantastic staff.

Free community events are an excellent way to reach people who may not know what we do to support the individuals we serve. Events create great awareness and we may even ignite a passion in someone about ABC.

Load comments