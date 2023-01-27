CATHOLIC SCHOOL WEEK: St. Mary's events calender Jan 27, 2023 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sunday 1/29 - Celebrate Your Parish● Dress up: Sunday Best● Event: Pancake Breakfast 9am-12pm in Holy Family Hall● Mass at 10am led by students of St. Mary’sMonday 1/30 - Celebrate Your Community● Dress up: Dress like something that matches the first letter of your name● Activity: Scavenger Hunt @ 8:30 AM in the gym● Teams, made up of all grades levels, will compete in a fun photo scavenger hunt!Tuesday 1/31 - Celebrate Your Students● Dress up: Celebrity Day● Event: St. Mary’s Got Talent @ 1:00 PM in the gym● Students will sign up to show off a special talent!Wednesday 2/1 - Celebrate the Nation● Dress Up: Team Theme Choice● Event: Olympics @ 10:00 AM in the gym● Each grade level will compete in an event against the 8th graders. Classes willchoose an animal for their grade, have a mascot, and create a class flag!Thursday 2/2 - Celebrating Vocations● Dress up: Throwback● Activity: Four Corners at 8:30 AM in the Gym● All students will participate in the game, Four Corners, with prizes for the lastperson standing!Friday 2/3 - Celebrate Faculty, Staff & Volunteers● Dress up: St. Mary’s Apparel● Activity: BINGO @ 1:00 PM in the gym● Students will gather in the gym to play BINGO for prizes!Saturday 2/4 - Celebrating Your Family● Mass @ 5:10 PM● Snowball Dance/Fun Night after MassSt. Mary's Preschool and Kindergarten Open House, March 8, 2023 from 5-6 p.m. The Science and curriculum fair will also be on March 8, from 5-6:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists
