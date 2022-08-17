The call came on her 18th birthday.
Marley Sherbon was hired as an operating engineer apprentice with construction giant Mortenson — she would have a chance to pursue her dream of becoming a crane operator.
“I was shocked to the point where I was in tears and my mom was in tears, because she was right next to me when I answered the call,” the recent Caledonia Area High School graduate said.
Sherbon is just one of the success stories to come out of the Operating Engineers Pathway, a statewide career exploration program that’s free to public school students in grades nine through 12.
Run by Minnesota Virtual Academy and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49, the Pathway gives students an up-close look at the field of heavy equipment operation and repair, while offering a chance to earn high school, college and apprenticeship credits simultaneously.
Now enrolling for its third year, the Pathway has seen faster-than-expected growth, with 181 students participating from 76 school districts last school year. Of the 56 high school seniors enrolled last year, 22 planned to pursue a career in equipment operation.
“There’s an incredible appetite for students and their parents to feel like they’re having a meaningful career pathway and opportunity with industry and education,” said Jenny Winkelaar, director of workforce and community development for Local 49.
The program's success comes as companies report a shortage of skilled labor and as jobs in the trades gain attention for being meaningful careers at good wages — without the need for burdensome college debt.
"There's never been a better time to be an equipment operator or a mechanic in this industry than right now,” said Local 49 Business Manager Jason George.
Pathway students can take four, one-semester classes online that cover topics from equipment fundamentals to grade and construction math. The online classes offer flexibility and in-person learning events provide hands-on experience and industry networking opportunities.
“I am absolutely amazed at the opportunity our students have statewide to learn and partner with Local 49,” said Mary Morem, superintendent of Houston Public Schools, which houses Minnesota Virtual Academy. “I feel like it is a triple win. A win for the students to have a chance to run equipment and learn from our industry experts, a win for the college as students are able to articulate credits, and a win for the industry as they are getting young people to join the industry with background knowledge and passion for the pathway.”
The program is the first of its kind in Minnesota.
“The most unique thing about it is that no school in the state was able to really do a deep dive on heavy equipment, because no school could afford to buy heavy equipment,” said Pathway instructor Catherine DesChamps. “And we have found ways to make the classes really interesting … We get really good feedback from the kids.”
“I would highly recommend all the classes,” said Zachary Stanger, a recent graduate of Becker High School who will be an apprentice with Rachel Contracting next spring. He said the instructors invest time in students to help them find success and explore the “endless possibilities” in the field.
“Like any high school careers program, it’s all about exploration,” said instructor Zachary Humphrey.
Some students will realize equipment operation isn’t for them, but those who complete the courses and apply to be apprentices will have “a really good foundation,” Humphrey said.
After a few weeks on the job with Mortenson as part of Local 49’s apprenticeship program, Marley Sherbon agrees.
“I think that the Pathway program is spot on getting you ready for the real world,” Sherbon said.
The Operating Engineers Pathway is now enrolling for the fall semester. Students and parents can learn more at local49.org/pathway or by emailing careerprep@mnva.org.
Minnesota Virtual Academy, a program of Houston Public School District, is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12. It is dedicated to inspiring and empowering students through an education experience tailored to their needs.
Operating Engineers Pathway introduces high school students to careers in heavy equipment operation through a unique partnership between Minnesota Virtual Academy and IUOE Local 49. Students can earn four semesters of high school credit while receiving the training necessary to enter the Local 49 apprenticeship program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.