The call came on her 18th birthday.

Marley Sherbon was hired as an operating engineer apprentice with construction giant Mortenson — she would have a chance to pursue her dream of becoming a crane operator.

Marley Sherbon

Local 49 equipment operating apprentice Marley Sherbon smiles for the camera on a southern Minnesota job site.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments