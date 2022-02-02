By Bob Scanlan
Root River SWCD
We hear terms like “carbon footprint” and “climate change” almost on a daily basis. We are often reminded by media sources and others of the likelihood that our way of life is having a negative impact on planet earth. Questions arise as to ways we can adjust our reliance on carbon emitting products to reduce our carbon footprint. Corporations are hearing many of the same questions and are faced with increased regulations to address their daily carbon emissions output. Some corporations are voluntarily taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint by buying “carbon credits” to offset the carbon used to produce their particular products.
This is where agriculture comes in. Many of the steps taken by today’s farmers to increase soil health and reduce erosion are being evaluated for their effectiveness as a source of carbon credit. Practices such as transitioning to no till and cover crops have a positive impact on carbon sequestration. By eliminating tillage from their crop management, farmers can extract carbon from the atmosphere through photosynthesis and lock it into the soil thereby reducing the atmospheric carbon. Taking it a step further, farmers can also increase the carbon in their soils by adding cover crops to their cropping scenario. Cover crops increase the number of days per year that photosynthesis occurs beyond that of the growing cash crop. Agriculture has become one of the most efficient ways to reduce overall carbon emissions, by implementing soil health practices. Corporations know this and are looking for ways to pay farmers to implement soil health practices while offsetting the corporation’s carbon footprint. Some corporations are willing to pay a premium to farmers who implement soil health practices and thereby reduce the net carbon output generated by the corporation.
With a need comes a potential opportunity. Farmers have been calling the Root River SWCD to find more information about carbon credit sales. Here’s what I’ve found out:
1. Companies have popped up that act as a “middle man” to buy carbon credits from farmers and then turn around and sell those credits to corporations.
2. Baseline measurements are needed to carefully weigh the difference between past practices and newly implemented soil health practices (carbon sequestration).
3. Payments to farmers are based on the difference between past practices and soil health practices paid on a $/ton of carbon removed/acre/year basis. Average carbon removed is variable but ranges from .3-1 ton/ac/year by implementing cover crops and no till.
4. Companies are paying anywhere from $10-$15/ton of carbon removed and then selling those tons of carbon (carbon credits) to corporations for a profit.
5. Minimum acreage requirements for farmers are anywhere from 150 – 300 acres of owned or rented land, depending on the company.
6. Companies use actual soil data, computer generated data, or a combination to verify base line measurements. Many companies will require follow-up data measurements depending on the company and length of contract. Many of the contracts I’ve seen can range from 3-10 years in length. Some have a look-back period that includes practices that are already being implemented.
If you are a farmer that is looking into selling carbon credits, make sure you do your homework. It may or may not be the right fit for you. As always, it’s always a good idea to consult your attorney on the contract. At the same time consult with farmers, bankers, and others who have had some experience in working with the sale of carbon credits. Call Bob Scanlan – Root River SWCD at 724-5261 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.