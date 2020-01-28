Augustana University
Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, announced Olivia Adamson of Eitzen and Alyssa Meiners of Caledonia have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale).
Gustavus Adolphus
Tessa Pieper has been named to the Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus for fall semester 2019.
Western Technical College
Western Technical College is pleased to announce the names of the Fall 2019 graduates.
From Caledonia: Shayla Buros, Business Specialist; Heather Culver-teubert, Nursing Assistant; Clarissa Guillaume, Medical Assistant; Jakob Gulbranson,Technical Studies - Journeyworker; Kimberly Klug, Nursing; Sarah Kruckow, Nursing; Benjamin Pieper, Architectural Technology; Carissa Rask, Medical Assistant; Drew Sime, Electromechanical Technology.
From Hokah: Loren Duerkop, Business Specialist.
From Houston: Rebecca Lee, Medical Assistant; Alicia Smith, Graphic Design; and Elizabeth Tippery, Nursing.
From Brownsville: Jenna Scanlan, Nursing Assistant; and Alicia See, Nursing Assistant.
University of Iowa
Logan Burroughs of New Albin, Major: English; and Jacob Hosch of New Albin, Major: Anthropology have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Iowa.
Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences who achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more are recognized by inclusion on the dean’s list for that semester.
Luther College
Jena Benson, Luther College senior of Eitzen, Marissa Kruse, Luther College senior, Erica Kruse, sophomore, and Ethan Papenfuss, sophomore of Caledonia, Minnesota, has been named to the 2019 fall semester Dean’s List.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades (A, B, C, D).
Upper Iowa University
Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester including Ashley Gavin of Caledonia and Nicole Krenzke of Spring Grove.
To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
