Argus Staff
An 84-year-old Caledonia woman was killed after a car crash on Tuesday morning, March 2, in La Crescent, after the vehicle she was riding in collided with a semi tractor, according to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol.
Lucille Ann Petersen and her husband, John, 87, were traveling eastbound on 2nd Street in their 2003 Lincoln Town Car, when they collided with a 2004 Volvo Tractor Semi, who was traveling southbound on Highway 61, driven by a 73-year-old man from Lime Springs, Iowa.
Both Petersens were taken to Gundersen Lutheran Health System in La Crosse. John had been wearing a seatbelt and sustained non-life threatening injuries, but Lucille was not wearing her seatbelt, the report said. The semi driver was not injured.
Assisting at the scene were La Crescent Police Department, La Crescent Fire Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Department of Transportation. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
