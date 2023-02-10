A Honor Roll

Riley Aasum; August Allen; Kyle Bechtel; Madelyn Frank; Ayden Goetzinger; Linda Hang; Drew Hauser; Anessa Johnson; Eric Mauss; Elenore Milde; Lyle Myhre; Skyler Paus; Kandis Privet; Alexis Schroeder; Isabelle Schultz; Emma Stemper; Alec Weinbender.

