Caledonia twelfth grade Honor Roll Feb 10, 2023 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Honor RollRiley Aasum; August Allen; Kyle Bechtel; Madelyn Frank; Ayden Goetzinger; Linda Hang; Drew Hauser; Anessa Johnson; Eric Mauss; Elenore Milde; Lyle Myhre; Skyler Paus; Kandis Privet; Alexis Schroeder; Isabelle Schultz; Emma Stemper; Alec Weinbender.B Honor RollCaleb Conniff; Kimber Frank; Ayshia Gay; Tucker Ginther; Ella Harter; Evan Hawkins; Isaac Housker; Emily Ideker; Tyler Jennings; Kloe Jore; Connor Klug; Bronson Knutson; Mikaela Konkel; Payton Konz; Ryan Kruckow; Cameryn Kruse; Evan Bryan Kumpf; Grant Ness; Cory Scanlan; Paris Shefelbine; Kylie Staggemeyer; Alexandrea Tostenson; Charlese Walk.Principal's Honor RollTristan Augedahl; Lexie Hoscheit; Jovial King; Paige Klug; Kennedy Kruse; Jenna Mann; Mackenzie Morey; Ava Privet; Miranda Schroeder; Noah Stigeler; Jacob Woyczik. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Caledonia Argus Feb 6, 2023 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.