Leadership Conference in Anaheim Students from Caledonia’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter will attend the 2023 BPA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California, April 26–30.
The conference will bring together an estimated six thousand delegates from across the country to vie for top honors in business and information technology skills competitions, attend leadership and professional development workshops, receive awards for community service activities and elect BPA’s 2023–2024 national student leadership team.
“For students and chapter advisors attending the National Leadership Conference, the event is the culmination of a year’s work,” said Steven J. Mitchell, BPA’s executive director/CEO. “We can’t wait to celebrate these students for the energy they have devoted to advancing to nationals in competitive events, sharpening their leadership and career skills and contributing to community betterment through service initiatives.”
The students from the Caledonia BPA chapter attending the conference are: Miranda Schroeder, Grace McAllister, Harper Reed, Jack Babinski, Jesse Stoltz, Noah Stigeler.
“We are quite proud of our National Attendees as well as all our BPA members, this is just year two of our charter and our students are exceeding our expectations in every way”, said BPA advisor Teri Larson.
The 2023 National Leadership Conference is presented by Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery, and program management services. Conference attendees can obtain valuable industry certifications during the during the event. While in Anaheim, participants will also have opportunities to network with other BPA members and business leaders, visit famous Southern California attractions and participate in community service activities.
The conference’s opening session on April 26 and awards ceremonies on April 28 and 29 will be streamed live online at: www.thinkcybis.com/bpa-live/. Prior to the National Conference, Caledonia BPA will be hosting a Waffle Brunch fundraiser to generate funds to help offset the cost of the trip for participants. The event will be held on Sunday April 23 from 9 a.m. to Noon in the Caledonia High School Cafeteria. BPA members are selling advanced tickets or tickets can be purchased at the door.
About Business Professionals of America - Business Professionals of America (BPA) is the premier Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for middle, high school and college/university students preparing for careers in business and information technology. BPA provides opportunities for growth through education, competitive events, leadership development and community service. The organization has more than 46,000 members in schools in the United States and China. Learn more at www.bpa.org.
