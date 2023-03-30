2023 Caledonia Business Professionals of America (BPA)

Leadership Conference in Anaheim Students from Caledonia’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter will attend the 2023 BPA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California, April 26–30.

The conference will bring together an estimated six thousand delegates from across the country to vie for top honors in business and information technology skills competitions, attend leadership and professional development workshops, receive awards for community service activities and elect BPA’s 2023–2024 national student leadership team.

