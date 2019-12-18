By Daniel E. McGonigle
General Manager
The Caledonia Argus
Jenna Benzing and Hailey Lokken had their senior photos done in mid to late June.
The girls, like so many seniors, posed in their favorite locations in and around Houston county. They posed for photos meant to show their personalities, and what’s important to them as they prepare to embark on a new chapter in their lives.
The girls resonated with the photographers so much that they were chosen as official “spokes-models” for the company.
Ressler Photography out of Rochester, selected Benzing and Lokken to join a group of four other area seniors on a trip to Las Vegas this January 2 through the 6th.
“It’s exciting,” said Lokken. “There are 14 spokes-models and six are going to Vegas.”
Benzing and Lokken will join models from New Albin, Rochester, Austin “and everywhere in between,” said Benzing.
The girls learned of the opportunity via social media.
“They DM’d (direct-messaged) us and asked if we were interested,” recalls Benzing. “I’m excited. It should be fun.”
Neither girl has ever traveled to Vegas before in their lives.
The models cover the plane tickets and hotels and they will shoot at various locations around Vegas and the desert.
“It is really a good opportunity,” said Lokken. “It will be fun to go and see the lights and the nightlife.”
Once the shooting is done, the girls will have the photos for their own portfolio.
Neither girl had thought further about the possibility of modeling as a long term option for the next steps in their journey.
“I just think it will be fun,” Benzing said. “Something different.”
The girls have gotten to know several of the other models who will be joining them on the shoot.
Jenna’s mom, Andrea will be accompanying them on the journey.
Jenna is the daughter of Andrea and Blaine.
Hailey is the daughter of Katie Schroeder and Tom Lokken.
The photographers, Jake and Tricia Ressler have several senior portraits and weddings on their website.
Hailey and Jenna will represent Ressler Photography well as spokes-models.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.