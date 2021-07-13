Rotational grazing techniques with goats, grazing stockers for added flexibility, organic transition, bale grazing, using the Environmental Quality Incentives Program to establish fencing, and finishing cattle on grass will be the focus of a pasture walk on Thursday, July 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., near Caledonia.
Wholesome Family Farm’s Rachelle and Jordan Meyer (13930 Holty Ridge Dr.) will be hosting this Land Stewardship Project (LSP) event, which is free and open to the public.
Registration begins at 10:45 a.m. (rain or shine) and a taco food truck meal will be provided (free-will contributions accepted.) To reserve a spot by July 20, register online at https://landstewardshipproject.org/events/item/1647 or contact LSP’s Alex Romano at 507-523-3366 or aromano@landstewardshipproject.org.
DIRECTIONS: The farm is north of Caledonia off MN-76. Look for LSP signs.
