Effective February 10, 2022, the Caledonia Public Library no longer charges overdue fees on library materials. In addition, outstanding fines will be waived. Fees for lost or damaged items will still be levied, and overdue materials from other libraries may still incur fines and replacement costs. This change to policy makes permanent the practices put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We are proud to be following the practice of many libraries around the country and removing this potential barrier to library services, accessing information and resources for community members. Our community is stronger and healthier when people have access to the programs, services, and materials they need to pursue their educational, career, family, and life goals. We hope this will encourage prior users to come back to the library and attract new users to experience our offerings.
The Caledonia Public Library is committed to equity and to supporting literacy efforts in our community. With the additional burden of the COVID-19 pandemic, we want everyone in our community to feel encouraged to check out reading material for their families. We also want to avoid penalizing busy families who might accidentally miss a due date, but to help encourage them to read and make the library an important part of their active lives. Please reach out to the Library to work with you in this situation. We feel confident in adopting this fine free practice, because our community members support the social contract that libraries require.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.