2023 Cal Elementary - 4th grade v-day

Mrs. Mullins fourth grade class has a Valentine's Day celebration.
2023 Cal Elementary - v-day art

Sam Kruse's art students painting Valentines.
2023 Cal Elementary - v-day celebration

Ms. Hansen's first Grade Class participate in a Valentine Sock exchange and play fun games.
2023 Cal Elementary - 1st grade v-day

Caledonia first graders are all smiles for Valentine's Day celebration.
2023 Cal elementary - dress up for v-day

Elementary school students come to school dressed up with fun socks for Valentine's Day.
2023 Cal Elementary - 3rd grade v-day games

Mrs. Deck's third grade class celebrated friendship with board and card games they brought from home as part of the elementary school's Valentine's Day celebration.
2023 Cal elementary - 3rd grade v-day

Third graders from Caledonia Elementary celebrate Valentine's Day with fun classroom activities. 
2023 Cal Elementary - valentine's day

Caledonia Elementary third graders celebrate Valentine's Day together.
Load comments