Caledonia’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter took care of business at the Regional Competition on Thursday, Jan. 5 when 20 members won State Trips. Roughly 275 students from ten area schools competed at Regionals, which was held at Rochester Community and Technical College.
“This is only our second year of competition and our students performed really well,” said
Advisor Teri Larson. “They continually push themselves, gain new skills, and put in the work, and this is no small matter.” Last year the Caledonia BPA team had a total of 12 members, this year membership increased to 30 students. Students in Business Courses get the opportunity to test their skills against other like minded students. Students competed individually and in teams in a variety of categories including accounting, video editing, web design, graphic design, podcast creation, computer programming, health administration, information technology, legal procedures, and small business management.
The competitions required students to learn and develop numerous soft and hard skills and abilities and then demonstrate their knowledge by taking a test, creating a project, or presenting to a judge. Local industry and community leaders with real-life experience judged the contest events, and the top seven from each event earned trips to the State BPA Conference and Competition to be held March 9-11 against roughly 1,500 other students from schools across the state.
