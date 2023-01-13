Cal high - Business Professionals of America (BPA)

Caledonia High School 2023 student Business Professionals of America.

Caledonia’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter took care of business at the Regional Competition on Thursday, Jan. 5 when 20 members won State Trips. Roughly 275 students from ten area schools competed at Regionals, which was held at Rochester Community and Technical College.

“This is only our second year of competition and our students performed really well,” said

