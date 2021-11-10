The Caledonia Area Public Elementary will be honoring our Veterans in multiple ways this coming Veterans Day.
On Thursday, November 11th at 9:30 a.m., students and staff at Caledonia Elementary will gather outside by the flagpole.
With the help of Veterans from the VFW and our local American Legion post, we will have a flag-raising ceremony to honor this significant day.
Elementary students, directed by our music teacher, Heidi Mhyre, will sing songs that honor our Veterans and military personnel. A wreath will also be placed at the base of the flag pole to pay tribute to the men and women who have served.
The 5th grade at Caledonia Area Public Elementary will be making a video that will give background knowledge into Veterans Day and why it is so important to honor these men and women.
Students in 5th grade get an opportunity to highlight special veterans in their lives and feature them in the video. The 5th-graders will be sharing this video with the other grades at Caledonia Area Elementary. They will also share the video with friends, families, and veterans.
In the coming weeks, the 5th grade students will also be busy hanging up The Wall of Honor. The Wall of Honor highlights men and women who are currently serving or have served in the past.
Many veterans on our wall have sadly passed, but we remember their sacrifice by hanging their pictures on the wall. Students at Caledonia Area Elementary added these men and women to our wall to honor their services and sacrifices.
The Wall of Honor is a tradition that started many years ago, and students continue to add names every year.
